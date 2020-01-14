OPINION: Did we all overlook a pivotal moment for Taiwan?

Supporters react after confirmation that Tsai Ing-Wen of the Democratic Progressive Party has been re-elected as President of Taiwan on January 11, 2020 in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

A moment we all missed somehow

A MOMENTOUS occasion did not attract the attention it deserved during the weekend.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen was re-elected in a landslide victory on Saturday, deeply upsetting China, which has some bizarre claim over the territory and a fantasy about reunification.

I've never personally understood China's position on Taiwan.

Nor have I been able to understand the world joining in and shunning the island nation too.

Why do we allow China to dictate our policy on Taiwan?

In any case, Taiwanese voters issued China a stern rebuke with the presidential vote, the biggest electoral victory in Taiwan's history. And it's something worth celebrating.

Iran plane crash

How can the world trust Iran now?

ANOTHER country throwing its weight around when it shouldn't be is Iran.

The incompetency of the regime has been exposed by a massive own goal, the shooting down of a Ukrainian Airlines passenger jet.

Why on earth would the world trust Iran with nuclear weapons, or frankly any weapons, when it cannot tell the difference between an enemy missile and a passenger jet minutes after take off from one of its own airports?

Who should we fear more: the US or Iran? I know who I do.

If indeed the Iranian defence forces were so nervous because of the actions of the US that they made such an unforgivable error, that's another reason not to allow them to develop any sort of dangerous capability.

To borrow a quote from Paul Keating, you wouldn't trust them to run a tart shop.