OPINION: Deepwater road makes lot of sense

AS A newcomer to the region I admit I don't know too much about the history of the road through Deepwater National Park or what locals want.

But as a tourist I have driven the road in my four-wheel-drive a number of times.

I love stopping off at the pristine beaches to relax.

The place reminds me of the Freshwater Track at Rainbow Beach but with a lot less people.

As a tourist I think an upgraded road is a good idea.

It opens up a beautiful part of the coast and joins Agnes Water and Baffle Creek and leads to Bundaberg.

The area is underrated - not many people know about it because of it's inaccessibility.

A good road would let a lot more people, ones that don't own four-wheel drives, enjoy the area.

Hopefully bringing a lot more tourists.