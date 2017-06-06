OPINION: Deepwater road makes lot of sense

AS A newcomer to the region I admit I don't know too much about the history of the road through Deepwater National Park or what locals want.
But as a tourist I have driven the road in my four-wheel-drive a number of times.
I love stopping off at the pristine beaches to relax.
The place reminds me of the Freshwater Track at Rainbow Beach but with a lot less people.
As a tourist I think an upgraded road is a good idea.
It opens up a beautiful part of the coast and joins Agnes Water and Baffle Creek and leads to Bundaberg.
The area is underrated - not many people know about it because of it's inaccessibility.
A good road would let a lot more people, ones that don't own four-wheel drives, enjoy the area.
Hopefully bringing a lot more tourists.