OPINION: Dear negative people of Bundaberg...

AFTER leaving Bundaberg and returning to town it has become apparent that there is a problem that needs addressing - Bundy bashing.

I am not talking about physical assaults in the main street but more the utter negativity that is continually spewed forth by large numbers of Bundaberg region residents.

Locals are the worst offenders for painting the Bundaberg region in an unfavourable light.

Just read comments on any NewsMail post, Facebook group, parliamentary member's page or council post and you will see that there is a number of people who no matter the topic will find a reason to be negative.

>> HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO BECOME LOCAL IN BUNDY?

These Bundy bashers choose to perpetrate the myth that our beautiful region is this jobless, incompetently run economic blackhole in regional Queensland.

They will poison any idea with a toxic tone that eats away at the hope that Bundaberg region can reach its full potential.

I am not saying the region is perfect, nor am I proclaiming that we could not be in a better position economically.

However we are never going to get investment to stimulate the economy if those out of the region see how the Bundy bashers paint the region.

Look at many other regional communities in Queensland and you will notice they are starting to sign the praises of their regions. They are beginning to display pride in what they have to offer.

The examples are countless:

For years they have wanted a water park. The council announces it will build the waterpark and what do they say?

"Stupid location!”

"What about Anzac pool?”

"If its not free then it's a waste!”

"Great, another waste of our rates money.”

The correct response should be: "Wow what a great addition to our region. I can not wait to have an exciting place to take the kids and relatives.”

Bundaberg CBD redevelopment wins awards. What do the bashers say?

"What a total waste money and most of the parking will disappear.”

"By the time the budget and completion date blows out to nearly two years, all the business will be broke.”

"Another expenditure Bundy doesn't need.”

"And that will help how?”

The correct response should be: "I am so glad we are getting another job-creating project that will make our city more appealing to investors and visitors.”

Here is a tip for all the keyboard warriors, internet trolls and misinformed social media commentators: stop what you are doing.

Step away from the keyboard or phone and, read what you are saying.

If you can not see the benefit of even the smallest investment in this beautiful region or you are not going to contribute positively then do everyone a favour - delete your social media and leave town.