OPINION: Deal shows how free trade pays

Jay Fielding
| 10th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE OUTER: Donald Trump did it his way at the G20 summit.

OUR story about Canetec and a new deal it has forged with a Thai company goes some way to demonstrating the benefits of free trade.

It's a timely example given the weekend's G20 meeting focused, among other things, on climate change and trade.

US President Donald Trump's penchant for isolationism and protectionism is no secret.

But the other G20 leaders do not share those views, for good reason.

Liberalising trade leads to more jobs, more companies and larger economies.

It means companies like Canetec can more easily access overseas buyers and suppliers, opening up literally a world of opportunities. It means they can more easily cut deals and it reduces the taxes and tariffs payable to governments.

Rather than lamenting the losers in free trade, we should celebrate its successes and work towards expanding it.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg canetec free trade g20 opinion

