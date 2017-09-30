OPINION: Council's acted hastily by removing rooster from home

Common sense dictates that the council should have dismissed the noise complaints, not fined its owners repeatedly, according to Jay Fielding.

EXCUSE the pun, but Bundaberg Regional Council has gone off half-cocked in relation to a rooster in Gin Gin.

No doubt the rooster, like all roosters, makes noise.

But that comes part and parcel with living on acreage and in rural settings.

After all, the rooster's owners live on 10ha.

Common sense dictates that the council should have dismissed the noise complaints, not fined its owners repeatedly.

Its staff most definitely should not have removed the animal, especially in the haphazard manner they did so. Returning the rooster shows something has gone wrong in the process somewhere.

We all want to live in peace and central to that is governments keeping their noses out of our business.

It's difficult to accept any council claims about increased costs when it's busying themselves with trivial matters like this.