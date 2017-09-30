34°
News

OPINION: Council's acted hastily by removing rooster from home

Common sense dictates that the council should have dismissed the noise complaints, not fined its owners repeatedly, according to Jay Fielding.
Common sense dictates that the council should have dismissed the noise complaints, not fined its owners repeatedly, according to Jay Fielding. Max Fleet BUN210316PET1
by Jay Fielding

EXCUSE the pun, but Bundaberg Regional Council has gone off half-cocked in relation to a rooster in Gin Gin.

No doubt the rooster, like all roosters, makes noise.

But that comes part and parcel with living on acreage and in rural settings.

After all, the rooster's owners live on 10ha.

Common sense dictates that the council should have dismissed the noise complaints, not fined its owners repeatedly.

Its staff most definitely should not have removed the animal, especially in the haphazard manner they did so. Returning the rooster shows something has gone wrong in the process somewhere.

We all want to live in peace and central to that is governments keeping their noses out of our business.

It's difficult to accept any council claims about increased costs when it's busying themselves with trivial matters like this.

Bundaberg News Mail
Dumb deal: Morphine exchange done as police watch on

Dumb deal: Morphine exchange done as police watch on

A DRUG exchange at the Caltex service station opposite the cop shop was a dumb move that aroused the suspicions of police.

Pitt spruiks our drink to Saudis

BUNDY FLAVOUR: Keith Pitt and Saudi Ambassador Ralph King with Lulu Hypermarket's Rafeek YM and Saleem VK inspecting Bundaberg Brewed Drinks at their Saudi supermarket.

Bundaberg Ginger Bev wowing overseas

Farmer calls for industry to get 'fair dinkum' on abuse

FAIR DINKUM: Gino Marcon from Marcon Family Farms is welcoming changes to contracting laws.

Producers are feeling the squeeze

Get your rush above Elliott Heads

THRILL-SEEKERS: Skydiving Fraser Island jump over Elliott Heads.

Get some air

Local Partners