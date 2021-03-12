OPINION: Council should stick to what they’re elected to do

I would like to know why this current council finds it necessary to have a media section and produce nothing but positive stories about themselves and their achievements?

We have survived very nicely for many years in the past and relied on the existing media outlets to give us an unbiased view of events.

I am sure that this section within the council is costing the ratepayers considerably but only duplicating and delivering the stories of choice.

The BRC should stick to what they were elected to do i.e. govern at a local level and leave the media do their job.

Sid Mckeown, East Bundaberg