OPINION: Council has not learnt its lesson

The council has handled drainage near Baldwin Swamp poorly, says one reader.

THE concerns raised by Mr Berghofer (NM, 20/10) about sewage pollution and its eventual dumping into the adjacent Baldwin Environmental Park resound for this whole area.

It is not possible to "relocate” the environmental park. It is possible - and critical - to redefine it.

The Baldwin Swamp Environmental Park needs to be redefined as a natural heritage site, and the manicured "park” area should be redefined around the wetlands and the natural environment.

The heritage listing must include Bundaberg Creek as the eastern headwaters - but this won't suit certain developer interests.

The stormwater issues in this Kepnock area are centred in the Jocumsen St and Kepnock "drains” - which are actually overland waterways (creeks), with natural woodlands as their headwaters.

Efforts by many to have the environmental park protected with zonings and overlays have been deliberately ignored by Bundaberg Regional Council.

They have put the vested interests of politics and big business ahead of their Corporate Plan commitments.

They have successfully destroyed the work of the former Bundaberg City Council by building in drains and allowing commercial over-development adjacent to the environmental park.

The regional council considered the environmental park ineligible for inclusion in the 2015 heritage overlay - because there were more than 300 other "things” they considered more important.

It would seem the council has learned nothing from the 2011, 2013 floods and recent localised storm events.

MARY WALSH

Kepnock