OPINION: The conundrum with consultation on Paradise Dam

Sunwater's community consultation meeting about Paradise Dam was held at Gin Gin RSL Memorial and Community Hall, although nobody attended except the reporter in the first half hour. Chris Burns

I HAVE been to numerous community consultation sessions within seven years, mostly led by mining companies, and I would have to say the most unwelcoming meeting I attended was the one hosted by Sunwater in Gin Gin yesterday.

I was the only attendee.

Sunwater media contacts I speak to almost on a daily basis will presumably consider it unfair what I'm writing, and I see where they are coming from, given that they do respond to questions even if they do not answer them.

Within two months the water service provider has held about 10 community consultation meetings about their decision to reduce the Paradise Dam spillway by five metres.

Sunwater will have three more meetings today, including two in Bundaberg.

Attendees of a Wallaville meeting held in October described the meeting they went to as a waste of time, saying that Sunwater's representatives did not seem to know the answers to what they were being asked.

It was important that we attended a meeting to see if attendees were satisfied with the responses given, and to learn what it was that Sunwater representatives were telling the community.

And there is an increasing worry that residents are told one thing, while media are given a sanitised version.

When I arrived I was told by the Sunwater representatives that I needed to speak to the media team instead, that they themselves were not relevant spokespeople, and that the drop-in meetings were for the community.

"You know the drill, Chris," I was told, and they noted that I already had access to what they were speaking on. They gave me their information sheet and said it was their purpose to direct the community to the answers they had which would be online.

Sunwater has confirmed nobody attended the meeting yesterday, despite its advertisements.

It troubled me that these Sunwater representatives feel they can speak to the community but not to the media, and it implies a political double-speak that I seem to be increasingly exposed to as a reporter.

Public relations officers and contacts make numerous assumptions on what "off-the-record" means, who should be quoted, and who is best to remain identified, and it increasingly makes it awkward for local reporters trying to figure out who they should not be offending.

Then residents read the edited version and feel the truth is represented differently.

I am a member of the community, and really, my role is to represent it.

Sunwater should have been prepared for media to attend and show interest, and it should have representatives actually prepared to speak to the community.

One can speak to me, but another can't, but the one who can is not at the community meeting.

This limits the process.