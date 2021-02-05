OPINION: Concerns over flooding due to levee construction

I don't know how our local state member can assure the Bundaberg public that there will be no increased flooding over North or elsewhere as a result of the levee construction.

He is obviously echoing what his leaders are telling him.

David Batt attempted to arrange for a few of us to meet with the persons responsible for this hydraulic modelling, but it was denied.

A recent face-to-face discussion with an independent hydrologist alerted us to the reality that, if water cannot spread horizontally then it will rise vertically.

Mr Smith's statement "In general, it is possible to displace water from areas like Bundaberg Creek and Kendall Flats but not from areas like the Burnett River and the North Bundaberg floodplain," is absolutely incredible.

Further independent hydrologist opinions are urgently needed on the current proposals and before any money is wasted.

It is reported that some levees in other parts of the world have caused water levels to rise by more than a metre in adjacent areas and many of us do not believe that the same could not happen here.

Len Reif, East Bundaberg