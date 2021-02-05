Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FLOODGATES: Illustration of the Bundaberg East Levee.
FLOODGATES: Illustration of the Bundaberg East Levee.
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Concerns over flooding due to levee construction

5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

I don't know how our local state member can assure the Bundaberg public that there will be no increased flooding over North or elsewhere as a result of the levee construction.

He is obviously echoing what his leaders are telling him.

David Batt attempted to arrange for a few of us to meet with the persons responsible for this hydraulic modelling, but it was denied.

A recent face-to-face discussion with an independent hydrologist alerted us to the reality that, if water cannot spread horizontally then it will rise vertically.

Mr Smith's statement "In general, it is possible to displace water from areas like Bundaberg Creek and Kendall Flats but not from areas like the Burnett River and the North Bundaberg floodplain," is absolutely incredible.

Further independent hydrologist opinions are urgently needed on the current proposals and before any money is wasted.

It is reported that some levees in other parts of the world have caused water levels to rise by more than a metre in adjacent areas and many of us do not believe that the same could not happen here.

Len Reif, East Bundaberg

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Backburning carried out to control fire near Bay

        UPDATE: Backburning carried out to control fire near Bay

        News Firefighters were last night backburning to control a fire burning between Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        UPDATE: Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash

        News A third person assessed but was uninjured in the crash.

        ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Health Qld hotel cluster officially over, as state braces for Victoria fallout