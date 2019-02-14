OPINION: Clear to see PM has vision impairment

FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

VISION is often talked about but seldom do people in public office demonstrate any capacity to have one.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had the perfect opportunity to lay out a vision for Australia and its future at the Press Club in Canberra this week.

In my opinion, he failed to do so.

Mr Morrison did mention vision at least once but not in any meaningful way, particularly regarding yesterday's signing of a $50 billion contract for a French company to build submarines in SA.

"I said this morning with the other ministers, 'This is vision. This is what it looks like,'" the PM said.

"People say I want you to have some vision.

"How about turning 1.5 per cent defence spending into 2 per cent by 2021 and engaging the biggest recapitalisation of defence forces since the Second World War?

"That's vision and it's not just vision - it's happening. It's happening right now."

People do want the Prime Minister and the Federal Government to have a vision.

But I very much doubt that it involves increasing spending on defence, as admirable a cause as that may be.

I would prefer to see a much broader vision that isn't built on specifics like percentage increases in defence spending but focuses instead on the bigger picture.

Where does Mr Morrison see us as a country in the future and how does he intend to get us to that point? Submarines?

One of the difficult things Mr Morrison faced was the chaotic way he was thrust into the top job.

It meant he'd never had time to properly fashion what his vision of a future Australia would entail. He also has to keep the fractured party he leads behind him and nobody envies him on that front, doubly so given the polls in election year.

But he's been in the role for long enough now to do better than he did yesterday.

Five Minutes with Fielding appears in Tuesday's NewsMail. Jay Fielding is the sub-editor at the NewsMail.