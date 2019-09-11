Opinion: ‘Cherish life from conception to natural death’

A letter writer believes the proposed euthanasia legislation needs to be reviewed.

A letter writer believes the proposed euthanasia legislation needs to be reviewed.

Labor's lost its moral compass

I RECENTLY watched again a few episodes of The True Believers, about when the Labor Party was the genuine true believers morally and politically.

They never compromised their Christian (Catholic) faith. That party is dead.

I grew up in West End, Brisbane when Colin Bennett was my local state member - a true believer. The fiasco involving Jackie Trad and co makes me weep for my old Labor Party, as do the wicked abortion legislation (dressed up as health), which requires medicos to either perform an abortion or refer a patient to someone who will, and sex selection.

Unlike the ones of earlier days, many priests are scared to comment on abortion for fear of a backlash or losing members.

The proposed euthanasia legislation is linked to aged and palliative care, which is frightening. Kristina Keneally, a former premier of NSW, stated that her government considered this but could not devise any complete-safeguard legislation.

In overseas countries where euthanasia is permitted, many people are afraid of entering hospitals or nursing homes because medicos and courts have interpreted the legislation liberally in a way never intended.

I pray that the LNP in government will amend all deadly legislation. The Roman Catholic Church devoted much money and resources to palliative care. The Queensland Labor Government should also go down this track and cherish life from conception to natural death.

Neale Hill,

West Mackay

Oversight of the powerful falls short

IT IS deplorable that persons placed in positions of power and trust seek to advance their status using inside knowledge in deceitful and fraudulent ways.

These people are usually surrounded by advisers, aides and even extended family who may advise to identify and warn against any suspect deals or activities that could be detrimental to their personal characters.

Despite these back-ups, some people in power choose to deliberately ignore the signs and continue with their intended aims for the future.

Even more appalling is that a special body designated to investigate and deal with any suspicious actions on behalf of the general public seems unable to find any fault or wrongdoing when it is fairly obvious to ordinary people.

This may also cast doubts on that body's own integrity and ability to operate fairly.

It is quite insulting that the public is asked to accept and blindly swallow feeble judgment findings when they expect better results from such levels.

Patricia Russell,

Mackay

Goverment's demonising those on welfare

THE issues of testing Newstart recipients for drugs has raised its ugly head again.

It is perceived by the hierarchy and many out there that your typical Newstart recipient is your 20-year-old in a T-shirt and wearing a pair of thongs, sitting on a beach listening to an iPod.

Figures from the Department of Social Services reveal that those aged from 50-65 are far more reliant on Newstart than the under-25 age group.

The vast majority of recipients are not reliant on it by choice. There are not enough trained jobs out there for everybody, especially the over 50s.

Is this Government going to humiliate the elder group by subjecting them to drug tests, or are their eyes set on discriminating against a certain age group?

The rhetoric that it's to help recipients with any drug issues is unfounded.

I'd like to see the research papers that says it does.

Will the testing be done by the public or private sector? Whoever, the cost to set this up and operate it will be enormous.

This government seems determined to demonise those on welfare, and not only Newstart.

Rob Richards,

Walkerston