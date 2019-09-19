Menu
Opinion

OPINION: Chance to stand up and fight for environment

19th Sep 2019 7:55 PM
BUNDABERG residents today have the chance to support students in the global event, Schools Strike 4 Climate.

SS4C is a global movement whose forerunners include Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old student from Sweden.

Because of her education, Greta has the skills and personal fortitude to capture and harness global interest on a complicated, controversial issue.

For those same reasons, I want to take the time to acknowledge and commend each of the students in our home town who take part in the event.

We go to school to learn the basics of reading and writing, but what is the point if not to take those skills further?

At school, we learn our basics, and we learn to discern reliable sources, have the commitment to read difficult texts, develop an informed opinion and then communicate that opinion effectively to other people.

My views on climate change aside, the demonstration is a fine example of education in action.

Our students need our support.

It is hard to stand up for something you believe in when the social environment is hostile.

They are demonstrating because they want to see changes in infrastructure that secure their future.

This student-led movement is a responsible cause worthy of support.

The demonstration is at Buss Park from noon until 2pm today.

Come for all of it or just during your lunch break to show your support.

Kellie Williams

Bundaberg 

