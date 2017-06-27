OPINION: Caviar and cars are luxurious, not sanitary items

OPINION: There should not be a tax on sanitary items.

IN THE 20 odd years that I've been menstruating, which has included monthly episodes of severe cramping and many a mad dash to the shop for emergency sanitary pad supplies, never once have I thought "oh, this is so luxurious".

But it appears politicians on both sides of the divide think women are being indulgent when they get their monthly visit from Aunt Flo.

They also seem to think women across Australia decide when, where and whether to have their period.

That is the only thing I can assume since a proposal to remove the GST, from pads and tampons was voted down last week in the Senate.

Don't forget that there's no need to pay GST on condoms or lubricant. Because no one chooses to have sex, it just sort of happens.

Clearly, the Greens were right when they suggested Liberal and Labor MPs still believe pads and tampons are luxury items.

Now there will be people out there who will ask me what all the fuss is about.

The GST charged on pads and tampons is a pitiful amount, they will argue.

Is it really worth fighting over?

Well, yes. In my opinion, it is.

If men can have their condoms GST free, then why can't women have the same privilege for a bodily function she has little control over?

I often think if men had to deal with blood streaming from their special place every month, there would be free sanitary items on every corner and in every public restroom.

And every kit would come with cramp-killing pain relief.

The act of putting a tax on these items is offensive as far as I am concerned.

It suggests that women are being precious in using these items, that they are superfluous or not needed, something only a Miss Priss who can't deal with her cycle would need.

After all, wouldn't toilet paper suffice?!

Although toilet paper also comes with GST attached.

But you can get it free from (most) public restrooms.