Opinion: Canberra chaos threatens Pitt's signature policies

By editor Adam Wratten

THE Canberra fiasco is putting at risk Hinkler MP Keith Pitt's signature policies.

To demonstrate my point, let me suggest a hypothetical conversation.

It involves a hypothetical staffer from Mr Pitt's office and a hypothetical constituent whose family member is unemployed and looking for work.

Staffer: "Yes, we know jobs are important.

"Creating jobs and economic opportunities is Mr Pitt's number one focus at the moment.

"Our plan is to put together a Regional Cities Deal.

"This brings everyone together and we create a plan to deliver great results for this region.

"You only have to look at Townsville to see how many jobs it created there.

"Of course, you can play your part. We need to show the community is on board with this game-changing deal.

"If you sign our petition, it will be another signature which will prove to the Prime Minister just how much support we have to get this over the line.

"Can we add your name to Mr Pitt's petition?”

Worried consituent: "Of course, I'll do what I can to help my loved one get a job, so they don't have to leave town. So who are we taking this too again...the Prime Minister? What's happening in that space?”

The focus is clearly shifting from what's important to our region and to the chaos currently being played out in our nation's capital.

Mr Pitt has two signature policies he's truly invested in:

The first is the Regional Cities Deal.

The second is the Cashless Debit Card.

Ironically, the second issue is being debated in the Senate today.

Let us hope it gets passed before any future challenge to Mr Turnbull.

I've read reports today that claim should Mr Dutton challenge Mr Turnbull in the near future and win, moderates within the government's ranks could pull the pin. We'll all be getting ready for an election.

Even before the events of this week, the bookies had Labor a firm favourite to form the next government, so where will that leave the Cashless Debit Card and Regional Cities Deal?

Given we know Labor is against the card and isn't making any noise locally about what it would do for this region, we could once again find ourselves losing out in a big way.

These two deals are too important not to have been given the due consideration that's required.

I hope politics doesn't get in the way of progressing this wonderful region.