OPINION: Calls to prioritise bridge modification over levee

Letter writer Robert Henderson has called on modifications to the Tallon Bridge to be prioritised over the Bundaberg East Flood Levee.

Letter writer Robert Henderson has called on modifications to the Tallon Bridge to be prioritised over the Bundaberg East Flood Levee.

The pace that the state government acted by their election promise for the construction of the East Levee has been a mystery.

The government has directly by this move placed saving property over saving lives by not prioritising the modification of the Tallon Bridge first over the levee.

This action appears to be in conflict with established Labor principles

The extremely weak argument that by going ahead with the Bridge modification would influence flooding due to the addition of support piers while technically correct is feeble to say the least.

It has been calculated that these piers have the capacity to increase flooding at North by a maximum of 15mm, which is in comparison the size of your index finger.

If the modification was extended to include piers back to the Railway Hotel which is where the bridge collapsed during the 2013 flood event would mean that the entire bridge would be elevated on piers, and that the land filled area could be removed and flooding at north would be lowered particularly for the folk that live in this immediate area.

As they say common sense rarely has a place in political circles hence we have the decision to support the East Levee, sure budget wise the levee is a cheaper option than the modification but then again budget figures can be designed to influence one thing over another.

End cost and performance is what really counts not airy fairy figures.

When one is investigating looking for reasons why the levee is the preferred option brought to light some interesting information. In looking at the areas worst affected by flooding shows the following.

The Hinkler Shopping Centre: This is according to the internet is owned by Q.I.C. which is the Queensland Investment Corporation a fully owned Government facility.

Dan Murphy's and the Melbourne Hotel: These places are located in a notoriously bad flood position.

They according to the internet are owned by A.L.H. which is owned by Woolworths.

Let's face it what is more important property or lives?

That is a fait accompli in favour of lives, surely.

Robert Henderson, Sharon

More stories

When Kolonga roadworks will be finished

HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

PIER PRESSURE: The issue with north flood evacuation plan