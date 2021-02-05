OPINION: Calls for flood evacuation route to be prioritised

Why have we, the public, not been privy to the detailed findings of the State Government engineers who compiled and configured the current findings?

Maybe it is time for some public meetings and debate before our leaders run off and waste our money protecting only a few properties and businesses instead of saving lives.

In March 2019 our representative group from East Bundaberg were told at a meeting, with the then Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe and the State Government engineer David Murray that the East levee will have absolutely no impact on us (i.e., those on the wrong side of the levee and over North.)

However this news article states that North can't have a safe evacuation route because a few viaduct piers will increase velocity and change the course of water over North.

Please don't attempt to treat us like imbeciles.

Tom Smith needs to start listening to the concerns of his constituents and just not be a puppet for George Street in Brisbane.

A safe all weather evacuation route for all North Bundaberg residents should definitely be the first step towards implementing the 10-year action plan.

Sid McKeown, East Bundaberg