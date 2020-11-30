OPINION: Calls for Bundy industry bodies to speak out on coal mine

OPINION: Bundaberg’s general tourism appeal will be significantly hampered if the Qld Government allows a coal mining company called Fox Resources, to progress with its plans to mine around Sharon, Welcome Creek, Moore Park Beach, Meadowvale, Moorland, Avondale and the Kolan River. Photo: File.

Recently, Bundaberg Council announced that it would seek Eco Destination Certification.

If achieved, this will be a boom for our tourism sector and economy.

However, this certification process and Bundaberg’s general tourism appeal will be significantly hampered if the Qld Government allows a coal mining company called Fox Resources, to progress with its plans to mine around Sharon, Welcome Creek, Moore Park Beach, Meadowvale, Moorland, Avondale and the Kolan River.

Their ultimate goal being to extract 147 million tonnes of coal for export overseas.

This potential development has already been unanimously rejected by Council and our local MP Stephen Bennett because of the adverse effects it would have on our agricultural and tourism sectors.

Yet despite their stance, Bundaberg Tourism and our local Chamber of Commerce, two organisations whose members will be adversely effected by this mine, remain unwilling to speak out against this threat.

Perhaps their silence is deliberate and they do not want to be seen to be involved in political decisions.

If so, their stance is counter productive because once the Government grants approval for a Mineral Development License (MDL), Fox Resources can legally begin to drill, undertake seismic surveys and explore for coal for a period of five to 10 years.

Imagine the uncertainty this will generate and the negative effect it will have, not only on local residents but for investment and development in the region.

We all know what is coming if mining is approved.

Our regions’ prime agricultural land and ground water will be contaminated, our tourist sites compromised and we will have coal dust and coal trucks to contend with on a daily basis as the latter rumble through Bundaberg on the way to the port.

When I was a child I was often told that “prevention is better than cure.”

In other words it is better to stop something bad from happening than it is to deal with it after it has happened.

I call on Bundaberg Tourism and our Chamber of Commerce to speak out against this MDL now, because if it is granted and the mine subsequently proceeds, any ‘cure’ may come too late for us all.

Alan Corbett, Moore Park Beach.