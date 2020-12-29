OPINION: Calling on Keith to show Canberra clout with more funds

Wow, doesn't the federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt know how to come up with controversial issues.

The latest comes after the cashless card controversy.

This time obtaining partial Federal funding for the YMCA special school amounting to $1.45 million dollars.

This amount only covers part of the costs and my initial thoughts were why not fund it completely?

After all, he is a cabinet minister in a government that throws money around with gay abandon and what is a couple of million going to do to our budget?

Absolutely nothing, so Keith, show us that you have some clout in Canberra.

When the story broke in the NewsMail it must have hit some raw nerves amongst the readers with the comments section copping a battering.

On reading these comments it made me realise how true they were.

Whilst this school will assist in the education of some of our slower learning students by having a concentration of teaching directed at them which in itself is great it does show up a flaw in our system.

It would appear that there are forgotten groups within the system.

These groups are the ones that are what you would call advanced learners, they are present in classes of mixed ability so as the teaching is directed at one group this group have their skills put on hold waiting for the others to catch up.

Many, many years ago in NSW this problem was identified by the educators in the larger schools by creating classes based on learning skills.

The various grades were prefixed by A, B, or C and sometimes D, with "A" being for pupils with high learning ability down to "C" for slower pupils.

Sometimes the classes were mixed for accommodation reasons but the lessons were different.

I was part of this system in Secondary School and it was in place for many years until the do-gooders came up with the "it discriminates" argument.

However not to be completely abandoned some schools were allocated for advanced learning and if a pupil could not handle the curriculum after perseverance they were moved to another school.

Whist this type of thinking is now considered draconian it must be said that it seemed to work back when the dinosaurs were in charge.

So you might ask what did the kids think about it? Well I can only speak for myself and all I can say was it made for competition within the groups where one would try to move up the grading looking forward to a reward from our parents should we be successful.

It did not make me feel discriminated against as it was quite normal being competitive.

We were tested regularly with markings 100% being top down to a pass at 50% or lower.

But then again we were kids bought up appreciating whatever we were given, the education system helped to develop a work ethic for our future lives and we enjoyed the simpler way of life that has been taken from our current kids.

So in conclusion good on you Keith but remember that you are only helping one group so how about looking after the rest.

It just needs acknowledgment that the current system needs an overhaul and let's do it.

Robert Henderson, Sharon