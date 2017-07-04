OPINION: C-word not welcome around here

CANCER is a bastard.

It can strike anyone, at any age and cares little about its path of destruction.

What Gemma Henricksen and her family are going through is unfathomable and our collective hearts break for them.

Watching someone you love succumb to an illness would be one of the most painful things we can endure as friends, as siblings and as parents.

Gemma's friends have rallied around her, determined she will travel the world, and in just a couple of days, that dream has become a reality.

Faith in human kindness always shines brighter in dark times and no one would be more deserving than Gemma, a fun-loving young woman who is only just beginning life.

If this kind of money can be raised in just 48 hours, imagine what could be done for cancer research over the course of a year if more people gave a damn.