OPINION: Burqa debate is needed

TWO MINDS: One Nation senator Pauline Hanson wears an Islamic veil in the Senate today.

I'M OF two minds about Pauline Hanson wearing a burqa in to Parliament House today.

Obviously it was a silly stunt designed to cause outrage but it does bring up the need for a debate on facial coverings in Australia.

I'm also of two minds about women wearing burqas.

If a woman decides, on her own accord, to wear a burqa for religious purposes I'm all for it.

Saying that if a man wants to wear one I'm all for that too. We should all be able to wear what ever we like in a free country like Australia.

But if a woman is wearing a burqa because her husband or some imam says she has to in order to stop other men leering at her, I'm against it.

Those rules are un-Australian and sexist.

They have no place in our modern society.

All that said, I'm not sure that was Senator Pauline Hanson's mission.