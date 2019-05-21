OPINION: Bundy's biggest Game of Thrones fan feels let down

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones season 8.

EIGHT seasons and an emotional dragon ride later, the phenomenon that was Game of Thrones has come to an end.

If I'm going to be perfectly honest, I've been a little disappointed with the way the season has progressed, but I'm even more disappointed with the way the show ended.

I don't want to give too much away for those who have not yet seen the "epic" finale, but I honestly think Jon Snow was robbed after EIGHT seasons of hype.

For him to be killed, brought back to life, fall in love, be named the King in the North and find out the truth of who he really is only for fans to be knifed like he was by members of the Night's Watch was unforgivable.

I'm glad I was a bit late to jump on the GoT bandwagon because the betrayal of that ending would have hurt even more if I watched from when the series started in 2011.

For me, the best thing to happen in the finale was Jon being reunited with his direwolf Ghost.

I won't lie, Game of Thrones you were great, but the end was just not good enough.

Let's hope they get it right when the spin-off series is eventually released.