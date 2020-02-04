OPINION: Bundy must not suffer in change of leadership

Acting Fraser Coast Mayor Darren Everard, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Nola Marino and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the signing of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

Acting Fraser Coast Mayor Darren Everard, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Nola Marino and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the signing of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

THE Bundaberg region and surrounding communities will be waiting for the results of today’s leadership spill of the Nationals with great interest.

As two of just 16 of Australia’s 151 federal seats held by the party, the voters of Hinkler and Flynn have a vested interest in the outcome.

Current leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has his critics, but our two federal electorates have fared reasonably well during his tenure.

Most recently, the mayors of Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast signed the Hinkler Regional Deal implementation plan with the Federal Government.

Any leadership change in the party and policy reset must not come at the detriment of the people of the Bundaberg region.

That means the Hinkler Regional Deal and other committments must be honoured.

Of course, if former leader Barnaby Joyce is successful in ousting Mr McCormack then he does have a prerogative to change the direction of the party.

But he doesn’t get to rewrite history and voters have shown recently that they have no time for politicians, parties and governments that break promises.

If there is one change moving forward the Nationals should embrace, it is casting off the notion that politicians have the right to abuse their powers for political gain.

Any politician that tries to backtrack on the promises made to electorates such as Hinkler and Flynn to punish certain MPs and reward others does so at their own peril.