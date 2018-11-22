OPINION: Bundy families going overseas for ice help

Like many regions, Bundaberg has a major problem with ice.

IT IS no secret, Bundaberg, like many regional centres, has a problem.

We have a problem with ice addiction.

At times, the level of addiction and the associated social problems seem wearingly insurmountable.

As a lawyer practising in the criminal justice system, all too often I meet families in the unenviable position of entering the "rehabilitation roundabout”.

It is a fact that there are limited resources for residential rehabilitation treatment in the Wide Bay Burnett.

Frequently I see family members who talk of efforts taken to attempt rehabilitation for a loved one.

Common themes and sources of frustration include administrative barriers to funding, the high cost of private services and the critical unavailability of services.

Recently I have spoken to families who, amidst the violence and pain associated with their loved one's addiction, have travelled overseas in the hope of securing residential treatment for their loved one, at a prohibitive cost.

The ongoing lack of local, accessible and affordable residential rehabilitation services in the local area is of real concern.

In 2016, it was determined that establishing a local rehabilitation facility was the primary goal of our community.

It is imperative that we have well resourced treatment options available for our locals.

Whether we view drug abuse through the prism of criminal justice or as a medical issue, the reality is that there is an urgent and immediate need at a local level for greater resources to be directed towards rehabilitative services in the Wide Bay and I sincerely hope that there is an end in sight for families who are searching for an affordable local option.

Edwina Rowan is a Bundaberg lawyer and the chair of EDON place.