OPINION: Bundaberg Christian College principal on progress

AS PRINCIPAL, I am proud of the wonderful reputation Bundaberg Christian College has for providing a positive and rich learning environment, inspiring Christian character; empowering students to discover their God-given gifts and maintaining a strong, supportive community.

As a college, we seek to develop strong partnerships between students, parents and our wider community in order to develop a truly unique culture and place to belong.

This year saw the beginnings of our Strategic Building Program which involves a series of building phases undertaken across the next five years.

These developments will allow our vision of an inspiring and innovative Junior School Precinct to become a realty.

Future building phases will also incorporate a Secondary Piazza, new outside school hours facility, Flexible Learning Areas and Makerspace as well as the refurbishment of secondary classrooms, the addition of a STEM room and a future Performing Arts Complex.

These are incredibly exciting developments for both now and into the future of the college and we look forward to the possibilities these facilities allow our students.

For more information on Bundaberg Christian College and its extensive range of facilities or to book a tour, phone 4132 5800.