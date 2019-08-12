OPINION: Build bike trail, and rail

WE ARE to have a bike trail (NM, 26/6).

All that money for a feasibility study and $13.1million to build the trail. I am wondering why they don't use that money to replace the railway line along the old corridor. It was unfortunate that the line was ever pulled up.

Why not have both instead of the money for a feasibility study? Why not use it to add a cycle and walk trail beside the railway line?

Then everyone would be catered for. Walking and cycling trails are great for those who are fit and can ride a bike.

What about the aged, and people who suffer from various debilitating illnesses and are incapable of walking? Also, small children.

We have a lot of retirees in Bundaberg. Some of them may also enjoy a trip back in time aboard an old train.

I have always loved cycling, but would not lug my bike across town or risk riding it, to use the trail or the one from Bundaberg to Bargara.

What a wonderful chance to bring another tourist attraction to Bundaberg besides the turtles. Good for the economy and for Gin Gin, too.

I think more tourists and locals would hop aboard a train rather than walk or cycle. The train in the BotanicGardens is popular.

People from Queensland loved the train trip from Brisbane to Cairns aboard the old train several years ago.

The Mary Valley Rattler is very popular and the volunteers who keep the tracks and train in good condition are to be congratulated. I think the railway line should become part of the Queensland Government rail system again. There must still be some old carriages and an engine available to be restored and used for the project. Perhaps some train buffs would enjoy taking care of the engine and carriages.

If a bike trail was built beside the line, cyclists could keep an eye out for any damage that might occur on the line. Fettlers would only need to run the road after heavy rain or bushfires.

These days they would use a motorised trike. Not the old manual ones used when my father worked for the railway department.

Only inspectors had them then. The sections were long but every day those men handled it well. If we were to get our own tourist train, perhaps it could be called the Bundy Bouncer.