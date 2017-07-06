26°
News

OPINION: Bridge art a creative move

6th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
HEART OF THE CITY: Trent Schultze and Alicia Otto are looking for iconic images of Bundaberg for artists to paint on the pillars of the Tallon Bridge for The Bridge Gallery Project.
HEART OF THE CITY: Trent Schultze and Alicia Otto are looking for iconic images of Bundaberg for artists to paint on the pillars of the Tallon Bridge for The Bridge Gallery Project. Selina Ferrais

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I HAVEN'T always been a fan of large public murals.

Some of them, if not done properly, can be ugly and garish.

That said I am pretty excited about Alicia Otto's plan to paint the 12 huge concrete pillars of the Tallon Bridge in colourful tributes to the Rum City.

To me, it is the perfect spot for such a project.

Called the The Bridge Gallery, Ms Otto says it will bring a unique outdoor gallery to the people of Bundaberg, using both local artists and others from around Australia.

She is now calling for inspiration so residents can be part of the project.

They want images of Bundy to inspire them.

I for one can't wait for the project to start.

Bundaberg is blessed with a beautiful river. The parklands that front the Burnett are a credit to the city. This project will add another dimension to an already top spot.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg burnett river opinion tallon bridge

Prisoner urinates on jumper, kicks cop

Prisoner urinates on jumper, kicks cop

A MAN in the watch-house dropped a prison-issued jumper in the toilet of his cell before urinating and then kicked a female police officer.

Neighbour blasts 'rich' residents

Police were called to a home over a noise complaint.

Public nuisance fine

Family desperate to relieve mum's pain after two years of treatment

RELIEVE PAIN: Julie Shultz is fighting renal cancer

She fakes smiles, grits through pain and puts on a brave face

LETTERS: Vegan support

VEGAN SUPPORT: Mat Grills has got suppot for his vegan coffee discounts.

Letter to the Editor

Local Partners

Kody in for long haul with recovery

Kody Collis, 19, was on his way home when he was hit by a Holden Captiva in the early hours of Sunday on June 25 on Maryborough St.

UPDATE: Almost $30,000 raised to help Gemma travel the world

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

Donations pile in for charity fundraiser

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

MOVE NIGHT: Catch the movie Trolls tonight outdoors at Moore Park Beach Tavern.

What to do today

Songbirds take stage

Bundaberg singer Ruby Millson The X Factor. Supplied by Channel 7.

Winterfeast line up continues

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

HOLIDAY FUN: Aja Nicholas, Bella Beentjes, Macey, Lincoln and Joshua Nicholas at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.

What to do today

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

New series introduces viewers to an Australian take on the popular US sports entertainment challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Tragic moment that shocked Anh Do

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Get your artwork ready now for Moore Park fest

ART GALLERY: Allysa As, Kristina Arnott and Jane Arnott admire the artwork on display at the Moore Park Beach Festival in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Time is running out to get your artwork in

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

One man's bridge pylon is another man's canvas

HEART OF THE CITY: Trent Schultze and Alicia Otto are looking for iconic images of Bundaberg for artists to paint on the pillars of the Tallon Bridge for the Bridge Gallery.

"We want it to be a community gallery”

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

ENJOY LIFE HERE

66 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 2 2 $389,000

Life should be fun, come and inspect this lifestyle to see what a home built to have fun and just enjoy life is all about. The home situated high on a hill in a...

SECURE YOUR DREAM TODAY

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land This is the ideal place to design and build the new home ... $164,990

This is the ideal place to design and build the new home you have always dreamed of. Lot 52 Palermo Avenue is a 735m2 easement free allotment located in a master...

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH QUALITY NEW HOMES

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a small cul de sac Lot 33 Venezia Court is ... $162,000

Positioned in a small cul de sac Lot 33 Venezia Court is a 707m2 easement free allotment located in Belle Eden Estate. The estate is a master planned community in...

LIVE THE DREAM IN BELLE EDEN

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Easement free and located in a master planned community is Lot 71 ... $161,000

Easement free and located in a master planned community is Lot 71 Messina Way. This level 796m2 allotment has 2 street access in an unbeatable location providing...

2 STOREY - 2 SHEDS -LARGE INGROUND WATER TANK IN REAR SHED 3.3 ACRES (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Price Reduction to Offers Over $339,000 4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has...

LARGE AND PRIVATE 1,102m2 EASEMENT FREE ALLOTMENT

Lot 35 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 35 Venezia Court is a large 1,102m2 easement free allotment tucked ... $177,000

Lot 35 Venezia Court is a large 1,102m2 easement free allotment tucked away in a quiet cul de sac located in a master planned community featuring unique...

QUIET CUL DE SAC LIVING IN NEW ESTATE

Lot 36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, ... $155,500

Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, this 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community features unique streetscapes in...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!