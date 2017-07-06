OPINION: Bridge art a creative move

HEART OF THE CITY: Trent Schultze and Alicia Otto are looking for iconic images of Bundaberg for artists to paint on the pillars of the Tallon Bridge for The Bridge Gallery Project.

I HAVEN'T always been a fan of large public murals.

Some of them, if not done properly, can be ugly and garish.

That said I am pretty excited about Alicia Otto's plan to paint the 12 huge concrete pillars of the Tallon Bridge in colourful tributes to the Rum City.

To me, it is the perfect spot for such a project.

Called the The Bridge Gallery, Ms Otto says it will bring a unique outdoor gallery to the people of Bundaberg, using both local artists and others from around Australia.

She is now calling for inspiration so residents can be part of the project.

They want images of Bundy to inspire them.

I for one can't wait for the project to start.

Bundaberg is blessed with a beautiful river. The parklands that front the Burnett are a credit to the city. This project will add another dimension to an already top spot.