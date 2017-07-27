OPINION: Bouncers in position of power

DANGER ZONE: While most people go to nightclubs to have a good time, inevitably the combination of alcohol, drugs and big personalities can make them a dangerous place.

IT'S been an interesting couple of days in district court.

The trial of a bouncer accused of assaulting a backpacker outside the Central Hotel has generated plenty of interest.

Initially entering a plea of not guilty to the charges, yesterday Christin Anderson admitted his part in the crime and today will face sentencing.

Bouncers are there to ensure the safety of patrons - regulating who enters and who leaves based on their behaviour.

Admittedly they would see the worst of people, but they are trained to safely diffuse situations before they get out of control. They are in a position of power and abusing this power should have consequences.