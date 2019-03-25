OPINION: Boss says what needed to be said

SMARTEN UP: Hopefully Helen Robinson's words are a wake-up call to people who have not been diligent in applying for work.

HELEN Robinson's brutal message for jobseekers is completely necessary.

Some people looking for work do the right thing.

They read the job advertisements carefully, they follow instructions, they submit proper applications and present well at interviews and in person.

Ms Robinson's blast was not directed at them, so those people should not be upset at the idea they are to blame for their lack of success in finding work.

It was aimed squarely at people who are either genuinely not looking for work or who are unaware of the harm they are themselves doing to their chances at landing a job.

Work is so important.

It gives people independence and purpose.

As Ms Robinson says, we should not undervalue work simply because it does not require high levels of education.

All work offers dignity, an income, skills and connections.

All work is valuable, personally and to society.

How do we address this sloppiness and laziness in people looking for work?

It's a difficult question but absolutely people need to want to help themselves before we as a society can help them.

Someone with the right attitude is Ella Baulch, who ended up securing the position Ms Robinson was advertising.

She didn't wait around for others to help her, she hit the streets to look for work in person, and it paid off for her.

Note: The editorial in today's NewsMail incorrectly referred to Helen Robinson as Helen Gibson.