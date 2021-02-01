OPINION: Behind the departure times

I have flown a number of times directly from Heathrow, UK to Brisbane and Sydney with Emirates on the A380 Airbus a journey of some 22 hours.

On every occasion they have left and landed precisely on scheduled time.

I have also travelled around the world by Cruise Ships they too are precisely on time.

These operators obviously believe that time is money to all and sundry.

What is this all about you ask? It is about the fact that QLD Rail never seem to run on their scheduled time.

The very latest example of this was on Sunday last.

We had to take a visiting friend to Bundaberg Station for her to board the Tilt Train for her return trip to Brisbane.

The scheduled time for departure was 10am with the train coming in from Rockhampton.

Just before 10am we were advised via the public address system that the train would arrive at 10.20am.

At 10.20 we were then advised that the expected arrival time was 10.30, however the actual arrival time was 10.45am.

This of course was 45 minutes late, but by the time the train was ready to leave it was close to 11am.

This was not the first time that we have experienced delays in both arrival or departure times as it would appear that all is normal for this to occur.

It should be noted that the weather conditions were excellent on Sunday so why was it late? The voice over the PA obviously thought that all was OK when he addressed us as customers and obviously thinks that his job is to only advise us by updates regarding time.

The really annoying part of this was the complete absence of any apology from him or his employer, QLD Rail, for the lateness of the trains arrival.

It left you with the impression that us “customers” were just that and our time lost did not matter one iota to the provider of the service as where else can we go.

No where is the answer and that is what happens when there is no competition as pathetic as it might sound.

The train mentioned above started its journey in Rockhampton so it had a distance to travel but we have experienced delays on the 5am Tilt Train and that one commences its journey from Bundaberg.

Does this not ask the question if it starts here then why does it start late?

Robert Henderson, Sharon