OPINION: Arsonists who cause bushfires should do life

SMOKE AND HAZE: A grass fire on a Hills Road property in South Bingera. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THIS has been one of the worst years for destructive bushfires.

The heartbreak for all of those who have lost their homes in the fires has been massive.

Arsonists caught starting these fires should face life in prison.

Every year firefighters are exhausted trying to save properties from being destroyed.

I have been wondering if there is another way to combat these devastating infernos.

Perhaps the water bombing from planes and firefighters on the ground, could go ahead of the fires.

Deluge places at risk and work back towards the oncoming flames.

Make the streets and homes in the bushland so wet that any sparks would be unable to burn on the wet foliage.

Perhaps the fires would die out when they reach the saturated areas.

The same amount of water would be used but in a different way.

I am just an old woman, and I don't claim to know better than those who have expertise in firefighting.

It may not work on some fires but if it does so many homes and streets could be saved.

A trial could be done to see if my proposal has any value. If so, then next fire season could see a lot less devastation and make the job less frustrating for the fire fighters. They are our heroes and need all the help they can get.