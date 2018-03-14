OPINION: Arc up - George Christensen doesn't have a clue

The Hyundai Kona Electric combines two fastest growing automotive trends - electrification and SUV style.

GEORGE Christensen wouldn't know his arse from a power point.

Claims of the Queensland electric super highway is a $3 million white elephant lack research and knowledge.

The Sunshine State is being hailed as the nation's leader by the automotive industry that is rapidly speeding toward electronic technology.

Having attended some of the world's biggest motor shows over the past three years, all the alternative energy talk is focused on battery power. I must have missed George sitting at the endless number press conferences where manufacturers from Hyundai through to Mercedes-Benz detailed their electric plans.

Last month, BMW boss Marc Werner launched a broadside at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his government for sitting idle on electric vehicle infrastructure.

He had a vested interested. BMW just launched the new i3 (starting from less than $69,000, not $120,000, George).

By the end of the year Hyundai will have two pure electric vehicles. Expect them to start from less than $50,000, with the Kona Electric to have a range of about 350km. Nissan will follow quickly with the Leaf, as will Holden with its Bolt.

Are you getting the drift George?

Mr Werner rightfully asks "Things like strong electric vehicle targets, CO2 emission targets, extended charging infrastructure and tax incentives ... that all works in other countries, why not Australia?".

Electric cars accounted for less than 0.1 per cent of sales in Australia last year. Combined with hybrids, the figure hovers about 1 per cent of the total market. But not so long ago we also didn't have mobile phones.