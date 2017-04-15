OPINION: Anti-Muslim graffiti not acceptable

WELL DONE: A letter writer has congratulated the council on their fast clean up of graffiti.

CONGRATULATIONS to Bundaberg Regional Council and in particular councillor Helen Blackburn and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett for immediately returning my calls regarding the anti-Muslim rant on a fence in FE Walker St.

Within an hour or so, it was removed.

Bundaberg is a fantastic community living generally without obvious race or religious hatred, and fortunately also has a diverse range of cultures and religious beliefs.

The vast majority of us do not tolerate the behaviour of the morons that vandalised that fence, nor do we agree with the message that was on it.

Hopefully the perpetrators will be caught and publicly shamed through the court processes.

BILL MOORHEAD

Bargara