OPINION: AFL Wide Bay could have done better with footy draw

The Waves Damon Wood shows some speed with the ball last season. Brian Cassidy

OPINION BY SHANE JONES: I'm usually not one to make comment on fixtures and organisations making them - I understand it isn't an easy thing to do.

But I feel the AFL Wide Bay draw could have been done better, particularly with how byes have been distributed.

In case you missed it, the senior men's draw was released late last week with a 20 round competition, featuring four sides - two from Bundy and two from Hervey Bay.

The sides will face each other at least five times with some teams facing each other six times.

Each side will also have four byes during the season.

But instead of having them all at the same time, some clubs will have the week off while others will still play.

This has created advantages and disadvantages for teams, which I don't particularly like.

The season starts on March 30 with the Brothers Bulldogs facing Hervey Bay with Bay Power and The Waves having the bye.

This gives the Bulldogs and Bombers a game advantage before they face the Eagles and the Power the following week in derbies respectively.

Match practice is vital in any competition so giving two sides an advantage over the other doesn't help the cause for the Eagles and the Power.

I also don't believe starting the season with one game in seniors is a great way to promote the competition getting underway.

It doesn't stop there either with the Eagles only hosting six games this season compared to everyone else hosting seven.

The Eagles are also disadvantaged, alongside the Power, when it comes to the end of the season.

Both teams have the bye in the final round, which means that if either team wins the minor premiership it faces a three-week wait on the sidelines before playing in the decider.

The top three in the competition qualify for the finals with second and third to face off for the chance to play first.

The Brothers Bulldogs aren't immune to the disadvantage with the bye either.

The side plays in the opening six rounds of the season before playing three games in the final five rounds of the season.

If the Bulldog wins the minor premiership then that turns into four games in seven rounds with sporadic breaks in between.

For all sides how is that fair?

It compromises how good the sides can be in the decider and for The Waves and Bay Power it creates an unwanted headache and one that could have been avoided.

If you had have put the byes sporadically in the season, with all sides having them at the same time, then this issue could have been avoided.

All sides would then have a game in the final round and there would be a reward for the side who won the minor premiership, rather than creating a disadvantage.

I hope for the next season the bye format is changed.