OPINION: A tiered approach would make welfare payments fairer

Could Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg deliver a fairer way to support welfare recipients genuinely looking for work.

Could Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg deliver a fairer way to support welfare recipients genuinely looking for work.

Opinion: Adam Wratten

LEADING accounting agency KPMG has called for a $100 a week increase to Newstart payments.

I’ve long thought the government should raise support for some of those hardest hit community’s battlers.

But I agree with the government in its line that payments shouldn’t be supporting the lifestyles of protesters and those long-term intergenerational welfare recipients who do little to contribute to community.

What I’d love to see is a tiered system that rewards those who are doing the right thing.

A base payment could be made to those who clearly have no intention of going out and paying their own way.

This base salary shouldn’t be high.

But, there should be rewards for more genuine job seekers.

The more realistic jobs a recipient applies for, more training they get and community support they provide should be recognised.

Breaking the cycle to intergenerational welfare will be challenging and the government will need to look at creative ways to change this.

It’s a sad fact that in our community there are more on welfare than available jobs that need filling.

Not only would this help identify those who are prepared to go that extra mile for a job it would help cut the bureaucratic costs of having people at Centrelink having to monitor those who clearly have no intention of doing anything to change their fortunes themselves.