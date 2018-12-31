Menu
Keith Pitt, pictured appearing on Sky News.
Opinion

Opinion: A New Year's resolution wishlist for 2019

by Editor, Adam Wratten
31st Dec 2018 4:37 PM
AS I'm hopeless at keeping any resolutions I make at this time of year, I generally tend to avoid commitments that aren't going to last.

Long gone are the days of vowing to lose weight, exercise daily, curb alcohol intake or spend less time in front of the telly.

So I've decided to treat this year in a similar vein to how I approach the Melbourne Cup. I want to be involved in the fun without having to invest and risk heavy personal loss. That's why I don't bet on the Cup, but do buy a ticket in the cheapest sweep available.

To get into the fun and spirit of New Year's I've created some resolutions - for other people.

Here's what I've got so far:

Keith Pitt: To ensure the cashless card rollout is a success, that the Regional Deal advances in a timely fashion and to keep National Party colleagues from getting involved in any more sex scandals.

Annastacia Palaszczuk and Jackie Trad: To put the interests of Bundaberg at the same level, or even higher, than those living in the south-east corner and Townsville.

Liberal Party: To stick with the same leader until the next election (only a few months away, so definitely doable).

Australian cricket team: Not to blame anyone, other than David Warner, for losses and issues.

Karl Stefanovic: To return to reporting the news, rather than being the headline story.

It's a big ask, but at least on some of these I can make it to February and still be going.

Bundaberg News Mail

