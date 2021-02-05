OPINION: A commitment to lobby every single day for year

Today, I am committing myself to writing a letter, each and every day, for the next 365 days, to inform the world that Grace Grace, the Qld education minister, refuses to ban the physical punishment of school children in all Qld schools.

I will be writing to Education Ministers both in Australia and across the world, to medical bodies, domestic and family violence organisations, unions, teacher training institutions etc.

There is no shortage of people I can tell about her failure to protect school children.

My aim is not to shame Grace Grace but to just let her know that others know, that an archaic, unprofessional and ineffective disciplinary strategy is still condoned by her and by default, the Qld Labor government.

Today, my letter will be addressed to the Hon Chris Hopkins, New Zealand’s Education Minister.

NZ banned school corporal punishment in July 1990, almost 31 years ago.

Tomorrow, I will contact NSW ‘s Education Minister, which similarly banned school physical punishment over 24 years ago.

The day after, the Queensland Council of Unions.

This is not a stunt.

I have been lobbying successive state governments to ban school physical punishment over the last 10 years without any success.

I am serious, committed, and qualified to undertake this task. I cannot let this go.

Alan Corbett, Moore Park Beach