Opinion: 5 things that didn’t happen for Bundy this year

It would have been great to see youth unemployment fall by even more this past year.

AS we head into what for many will be their final working week of 2019, I find myself reflecting on what's been a big year for our wonderful region.

Over the next few weeks the NewsMail will take a look back at the big stories of the year that have happened in the various different areas of public life and shaped our lives.

But I thought I'd start the ball rolling, a little early, with the five things I'd wished would have happened in the past year.

Labor election

I wish Bill Shorten and his ALP team would have given Richard Pascoe licence to talk about local issues in the federal election campaign in Hinkler.

Our community needs a divirsity of political opinion.

Regional deal

I wish our political leaders could have come together and delivered the Hinkler Regional Deal with all three levels of government pushing for a united goal.

At the moment it doesn't look promising.

State of Origin

I wish Queensland would have held on in that final minute to have won this year's Origin series.

It looks like the Blues have got themselves together and will be hard to beat for some years.

Housing prices

We haven't seen the bounce in house prices some other places, like Mackay, have shown.

Youth jobs

We still lead the way for youth unemployment in regional Queensland, outside of the Outback.

While there's been some improvement there's still a long way to go.