OPINION: 10 candidates for Hinkler, but why?

A record number of candidates are in the running for Hinkler.

IN THE past 30 years the world has changed dramatically.

Perhaps nowhere more so than in the political sphere where our elected leaders now have to deal with 'fake news', selfies and keyboard warriors as part of their daily mix.

On Wednesday, 10 names were unveiled as candidates to contest the seat of Hinkler at the May 18 federal election.

It's the largest ever field for a seat that was created in 1984. Should we take anything from this?

I suspect it highlights how fractured our community has become.

The previous highest field was eight candidates which happened in both 2004 and 1993.

Before that the elections of 1990 and 1987 only had four candidates. Was life simpler then?

Why this explosion in candidate numbers?

People are wanting more options away from the major political parties, particularly in regional areas, where the both Labor and the LNP are struggling to speak for them and also constituents in big cities.

It has given rise to the shifting powers of parties such as the Greens, One Nation, United Australia Party and Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

All of these parties as well as the Animal Justice Party and three independents are part of this year's Hinkler offering.

That a man could leave so many Queensland families out of pocket for so long when Queensland Nickel went into trouble, can now find a seat again at the table beggars belief.

That is until you look at the other options. Politics really is a crazy world.