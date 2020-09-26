Operator put on notice for youths' alleged drug activity

The operator of The Red Shed in Mooloolaba has been given 30 days to vacate.

The operator of Red Shed has been given 30 days to vacate after police alleged some of the youths at the shed were involved in drug supply.

The operator has not been charged and it's not alleged he was aware of the alleged drug activities.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the operator of Red Shed had been put on notice for suspicious juvenile behaviour.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said surveillance was conducted of the shed at Burnett St, Mooloolaba but no suspicious incidents were observed.

He said after liaising with Maroochydore officers it was found they had ongoing problems with some of the juveniles.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said after reviewing Q.Prime and the ongoing issues recorded on the local computer-aided dispatch system, a local councillor along with State Crime Command had issued the occupier with a notice to quit.

He now has one month to vacate.

Police believe the operator is a social worker assisting homeless youths by offering them food and shelter.

Police were called to multiple gatherings of youths fighting and causing street disturbances on Tuesday night.

One police unit came across a group of about 50 filing out of Red Shed about 7.30pm.

Police provided advice to the occupier on the Chief Health Officer's directives during COVID-19 and the gathering of youths on his premises was in contradiction with the directives.