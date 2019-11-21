Menu
GOT THEM: Gayndah Police Station’s Sergeant Don Auld with marijuana plants seized as part of Operation Valkyrie on November 13. Photo: Alex Treacy
Crime

OPERATION VALKYRIE: Person with knife, ammo in public

Alex Treacy
21st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
GAYNDAH police have pressed charges after a person was discovered with a knife and ammunition in public as part of Operation Valkyrie.

The operation, run in conjunction with Maryborough Tactical Crime Squad, the Roadside Drug Testing Unit, and Road Policing Units from Maryborough and Bundaberg, was targeting drug use and the ‘Fatal Five’ traffic offences.

As previously reported by the Times, a search warrant executed as part of the operation on November 13 led to the discovery of 16 marijuana plants hidden among tomato plants in a “poor attempt” to disguise them, according to Gayndah police sergeant Don Auld.

Sixteen other drug-related items were located at the property.

Sgt Auld did not reveal age or genders for either of the offenders.

According to Sgt Auld, “whilst investigations are continuing, results so far include 17 (traffic) infringements, mostly for speeding, (plus) four persons on four drug-related charges, (with) one of these persons facing additional charges of possession of ammunition and a knife in a public place”.

“Three persons returned positive roadside drug tests and three persons (will face) court for drink-driving offences,” he said.

“We also conducted a large number of random breath tests and I am pleased to report most people are aware of the law and the safety of themselves and fellow road users.

“The message of don’t die on rural roads is getting through.”

