Operation to fetch injured woman as foreign yacht diverts to Bundaberg

Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue assisted Queensland Ambulance to reach an injured woman on a yacht travelling from overseas.

A YACHT on route from Noumea to New Zealand made a desperate detour to Bundaberg yesterday afternoon so a passenger with a head injury could be treated.

Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue and Australian Border Force escorted two Bundaberg Ambulance officers to the 60ft vessel, which was anchored in the Burnett River but had not yet cleared customs, and brought her ashore.

Ambulance spokesman Martin Kelly said the woman sustained the head injury two days earlier and developed a headache and vomiting.

She was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Motorbike fall

TWO people were treated for minor injuries by paramedics on Saturday afternoon after falling from their motorbike on Ken Livingstone Dr, Isis Central around 5.40pm. They were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Fuse box zap

A 59-YEAR-OLD woman was treated for an electric shock on Saturday after being zapped by her fuse box on Barber St, Bundaberg North.

Bundaberg paramedics treated her at the scene but her injuries were minor and she was not taken to hospital.

Ergon Energy attended to fix the fault.

Road clues

BURNETT Heads Rd was closed for a short time on Saturday as the police Forensic Crash Unit continued its investigations into a recent crash.

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old Burnett Heads motorcyclist collided with a car at Rubyanna.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital as was the sole occupant of the car.

Police later confirmed the motorcyclist held a disqualified licence and his motorbike was unregistered.