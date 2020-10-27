Menu
TEAMING UP: On Friday police officers from the Wide Bay Burnett area conducted Operation Stopper to target traffic offences in the Bundaberg region.
News

OPERATION STOPPER: Two people charged, hundreds checked

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
27th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
More than 700 motorists were pulled over by police on Friday during an operation targeting traffic offences in the Bundaberg region.

Officers from Wide Bay Burnett Road Policing Units, Tactical Crime Squad, Criminal Investigation Branch, Child Protection Investigation Unit, Childers and South Kolan teamed up for Operation Stopper.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the operation was “successful” with 752 roadside breath tests conducted and 15 roadside drug tests returning positive results.

TEAMING UP: Operation Stopper, targeting traffic offences in the Bundaberg region, was dubbed a success.
Numerous traffic infringement notices were also issued, including five roadside and 19 speed camera infringement notices.

Acting Sergeant Annette Pfingst from the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit would like to commend the majority of drivers for doing the right thing; following the speed limit and planning ahead if planning on drinking.

“We are very pleased to see drivers adhering to the Fatal Five rules,” Acting Sergeant Pfingst said.

“We continue to encourage our road users to make other arrangements to get home safely if they are planning on drinking.

“Many alternatives exist such as a ride sharing service to avoid getting behind the wheel and placing road users at risk.”

A 42-year-old Pine Creek man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 1, for allegedly obstructing a police officer and driving under the influence of a drug.

While a 48-year-old Svensson Heights man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 10, for allegedly driving under the influence of a drug.

