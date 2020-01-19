Menu
Senior Constable Annette Pfingst tests motorists during a police operation in Bundaberg. Picture: Chris Burns.
Operation Stopper tests almost 800 Bundy motorists

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
19th Jan 2020 6:30 PM
Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police breath-tested 765 drivers at Kendalls Flat on Friday afternoon.

There had been 10 drug tests attempted in the carpark alongside Bourbong St.

Six of these showed traces of illegal substances, while the seventh motorist refused to give a sample of saliva.

Senior Constable Annette Pfingst said the tests were part of Operation Stopper, which had been held on selective days in recent weeks.

She said that Friday was an ideal time for the operation as it was during the school holidays and before the weekend.

As part of the operation 10 traffic infringement notices were given.

In total 11 motorists were scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates’ Court.

Senior Constable Pfingst said the focus of the routine checks was to enforce the “fatal five” dangers and distractions, which include speeding, and drink driving.

