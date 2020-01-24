OPENING SOON: Look inside Bundy’s first Catholic kindergarten

OPENING SOON: St Joseph's Catholic Kindergarten is set to open in Bundaberg on Tuesday.

BUNDABERG’S first Catholic kindergarten will open next week adjacent to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in Woondooma St.

Diocesan Director of Catholic Education Leesa Jeffcoat said Catholic Education in Bundaberg started more than 140 years ago at St Joseph’s and was pleased to be able to continue to grow their services in this area to offer a quality educational choice for Bundaberg families from early learning through to Year 12.

Construction of the St Joseph’s Catholic Kindergarten started in August last year with local construction company, Murchie Constructions working closely with the Catholic

Education Office Rockhampton and architects, Tony Madden Architects to design and

construct the new facility.

The new Catholic kindergarten is said to offer the endorsed Queensland Kindergarten Learning Guideline providing opportunities for children to engage, through a play-based approach, in learning across the intellectual, language, emotional, physical, social and spiritual dimensions.

“In addition, our new kindergarten will implement the Framework for Early Years Spiritual

Development in the Catholic Tradition developed by Catholic Education which provides an early years program that nurtures each child’s innate spirituality and relationship with God,” she said.

Miss Jeffcoat extended thanks to St Joseph’s Principal Kaye Beston and Parish Priest Fr Peter Tonti and the Bundaberg Catholic community for their active support and enthusiasm for the development of the kindergarten to further serve Bundaberg families.

“We are very excited and looking forward to welcoming our first cohort of children to the kindergarten next week’, Kaye Beston said.

St Joseph’s Catholic Kindergarten will open the doors for the first kindergarten students on

Tuesday.

Further information about enrolments at St Joseph’s Catholic Kindergarten is available on the

Rockhampton Catholic Education website or by contacting Catholic Education Early Learning and Care on 4994 8095.