NEW STORE: The new Aldi Avoca store is set to open this year.
News

ON TRACK: What’s in store for the region’s newest ALDI

Mikayla Haupt
4th Sep 2020 9:45 AM
ALDI fans are set to get an early Christmas present with the opening of the new Avoca store.

An Aldi Australia spokesperson said the move to relocate from their existing Avoca site to a new one was to improve the store experience for customer.

The spokesperson said construction on ALDI Avoca has had minimal disruption from COVID-19 and was progressing well.

"We are currently on track for a November 2020 opening," the spokesperson said.

"We have recently announced that we are committing to 100 per cent renewable electricity to power our Australian operations by the end of 2021.

"We are excited to confirm that the new ALDI Avoca store will have solar installed when it opens."

ALDI Avoca is set to join 175 other stores, including ALDI Kepnock, which have already made the switch to solar power generation.

SOLAR POWER: ALDI Nowra with solar panels.
"Once open, the store will also include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, extended energy efficient chillers and LED lighting, improved point-of-sale displays and store signage," the spokesperson said.

"We are excited to bring our unique shopping experience to Avoca and will continue to update the community as our plans to open progress."

