Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

IF YOU need to hop to the store over the Easter long weekend check this list for shopping centre, supermarket, seafood market, chocolate shop and pharmacy opening hours.

Both Hinkler Central and Stockland shopping centres will be open over the break however both will be closed on Good Friday.

Hinkler Central will be open from 10am to 3pm from Saturday to Monday and Stockland will be open from 10am to 5pm on the same days.

All Coles supermarkets will be closed on Friday and will be open from 9am to 6pm for the remainder of the long weekend.

Woolworths will also be closed on Friday but will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sunday and Monday.

Learmonth’s Foodworkswill be open the whole long weekend from 6am to 9pm Friday to Monday,

Everfresh Bundaberg Central will also be open the whole weekend from 8am to 7pm Friday to Monday.

Cornetts Supa IGA in North Bundaberg will be closed on Friday but will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Saturday to Monday.

Avoca IGA will be open to serve you all weekend from 6am to 9pm Friday to Monday.

Aldi Bargara, Avoca and Bundaberg are all closed on Friday and Sunday only opening from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Monday.

If you are hoping to pick up some alcohol on the weekend Saturday to Monday is your best bet.

BWS Bundaberg Fresh Fields is closed Friday reopening from 10am to 8pm on Saturday, 10am to 7pm on Sunday and 10am to 8pm on Monday.

Dan Murphy’s is also closed on Friday but is open on Saturday from 9am to 9pm and from 9am to 7pm on Sunday and Monday.

If you want to get some last-minute seafood to celebrate­ Easter you are in luck.

Grunske’s Seafood Market, not the takeaway, is open from 7am to 5.30pm on Friday and from 8am to 4pm for the rest of the long weekend.

Red Shed Seafood is also open on Friday from 8am to 5.30pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 2pm but are closed on Monday.

Last-minute chocolate supplies for Easter can be picked up from Cha Cha Chocolate on Friday from 8am to 3pm or on Saturday from 7am to 2pm.

If you need to pick up a prescription, Chemist Warehouse is open from 9am to 5pm on Friday, 7.30am to 8pm on Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sunday and Monday.

Priceline is closed on Friday but is open from 8am to 5pm for the remainder of the long weekend.