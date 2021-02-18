Open star disrespected by TV gaffe

The disrespect. An Australian Open semi-finalist has been accidentally slighted by a TV blooper that has fans cracking up.

Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev was not in Channel 9's plans.

The Russian qualifier has gone on an extraordinary giant-killing run to make it through to the final four of the first grand slam of 2020 after entering the tournament from relative obscurity.

The 27-year-old has had to knock-off three seeded players on his way through to a semi-final with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic - setting a record as the first ever qualifier in the Open Era to make the final four.

Unfortunately for the world No. 114, Nine was not ready for him to make history.

Karatsev came from a set down to upset No. 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, but Nine didn't get the memo.

In a hilarious blooper spotted by eagle-eyed tennis fans on social media, Nine was busted using a photo of Dimitrov to promote the semi-final.

Aslan Karatsev was nowhere to be seen.

The image was making fans laugh on social media.

Karatsev will enter the ATP Tour Rankings top 50 next week - and will get the biggest payday of his career. That alone should help him recover from the accidental TV shade.

Did anyone else see that Channel Nine ad for the Djokovic vs Karatsev match with a picture of Dimitrov instead of Karatsev?#AusOpen #AustralianOpen2021 #AO2021 — Where Do We Begin? (@WDWBpod) February 18, 2021

Karatsev stands to walk away with $850,000 if he loses to Djokovic on Thursday - more than he has made in the rest of his career combined.

He has earned it after convincing wins over Dimitrov, No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman and No. 20 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic meanwhile has his own history to make on Thursday night, hunting for a ninth Australian Open crown.

With Rafael Nadal losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday, Djokovic is guaranteed to hold onto his No. 1 ranking - allowing him to surpass Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks as the world No. 1. Djokovic will reach the milestone on March 8 when the ATP Rankings are updated.

