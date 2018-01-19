Menu
'Open our parks to ecotourism'

NATURAL BEAUTY: Deepwater National Park.
NATURAL BEAUTY: Deepwater National Park. Tegan Annett

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington is calling on the State Government to open up national parks and nature reserves to ecotourism ventures to boost visitor numbers to Queensland.

"If Labor was serious about supporting our tourism industry, they'd create an opportunity for ecotourism operators to propose low-impact accommodation and tourism infrastructure in our national parks,” she said.

"If managed in an environmentally responsible way, there's no reason why our parks can't be opened up so that people can learn about, and appreciate, their beauty.”

Ms Frecklington said for too long Queensland's most beautiful places had been locked away from locals and tourists in the mistaken belief that was the best way to protect the environment.

Topics:  deb frecklington national parks tourism

