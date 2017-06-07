Open letter to the PM from Pauline Hanson

DEAR Prime Minister,

On behalf of One Nation and all Australians concerned at the spate of terrorist attacks in Britain, the terrorist attacks in Europe, and the most recent terrorist attack in Melbourne, I ask what is your solution to the Islamic terrorism problem that is threatening the people of Australia.

Successive governments to date have failed to act strongly enough to keep Australia safe from the growing threat of Islamic terrorism.

More must be done.

I believe police and security agencies' powers need to be increased to allow them to effectively target those on terror watch lists before they become violent.

Stronger action needs to be taken on migrants and refugees who come to the attention of Australian security forces. Those on watch lists who are not Australian citizens need to be deported and those who are, interned to neutralise their possible harm to this country.

With regard to the powers vested in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal in relation to overturning the decisions of the Immigration and Border Control Minister, surely the legislation needs to be strengthened.

It is imperative that the final decision in these cases should sit with the minister and not with unelected lawyers and bureaucrats as is presently the case.

I call on you to look seriously at instituting a moratorium on immigration of Muslims to Australia or, at the very least, greater stringency in vetting those wishing to come to our country.

If laws need to be changed then so be it; if you need to consider a US-style ban, as proposed by United States President Donald Trump, then so be it.

I urge you to understand that radicalisation of Muslims is not just occurring via the internet as is being reported. It starts in mosques, it starts in families and it starts in communities which are allowed to segregate from mainstream Australia.

It goes without saying that not all Muslims are responsible for the crimes of a few.

However if we continue to turn a blind eye to the radicalisation that is occurring in mosques throughout Australia then, I fear, we will soon see terrorist attacks to the degree that is happening in the United Kingdom and elsewhere around the world.

I will never accept that terrorism is an unavoidable part of modern Western society - neither should you, or any other Australian citizen.

SENATOR PAULINE HANSON

Queensland