Open House walk through: Hinkler House

OPEN HOUSE: Hinkler House is just one of the buildings open to the public on August 25

THE Bundaberg Open House is set to return to the region on Saturday August 25, featuring 12 buildings open for locals to explore.

Bundaberg's most historic and architecturally significant buildings will be opened to the public, free of charge.

The Bundaberg Open House showcases the hidden gems in the region's history, allowing locals to take a step inside the buildings they see every day.

One of the exciting locations open for viewing this year is the historic Hinkler House, open from 9am to 3pm.

Located in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens - Hinkler House was rebuilt in Bundaberg in 1984, after being dismantled and transported from Southampton, England.

President of the Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Research Association Lex Rowland said the house had been operational as a museum for 25 years until 2004.

"In 2004, we decided to build a national centre in Bert Hinkler's honour,” Mr Rowland said.

Mr Rowland said locals will see the personal belongings and awards of Bert Hinkler in the house.

"They will be able to see artefacts and items associated with Hinkler's life,” he said.

"Photos of his aviation career and photographs of his early life in Bundaberg, too.”

Mr Rowland said visitors will enjoy the beauty of the house.

"I think the fireplaces and the verandahs are very nice,” he said.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2AqPmxW